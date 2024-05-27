Cubs, removed from Westville property, released at wildlife facility

Simba and Nala, two lions cubs removed from a home in Durban last week, have been released at a wildlife facility. Last week, IOL reported that the cubs were spotted at by a domestic worker at a home in Westville in Durban’s upper highway area.

Spokesperson for the National Council of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ (SPCAs), Jacques Peacock, said the pair have been released as an NSPCA accredited facility. "Considering that the residents of the property and the neighbours, where the cubs were found, denied ownership of the cubs, the cubs were impounded as stray animals. Simba and Nala, a male and a female, are approximately four months old," Peacock said. He explained that as per the SPCA Act 169 of 1993, SPCAs may only temporarily house wildlife, and therefore Simba and Nala were moved at the weekend to ensure their safety.

"The facility is fully equipped to cater for their specific needs. Out of concern for their safety, the location will remain undisclosed," he said. "The cubs are under consultation of an expert veterinarian for big cats to ensure the cubs receive a proper diet and are of sound health," Peacock added. He said it is illegal to keep indigenous wildlife in South Africa without the proper permits.