Durban - The DA in KwaZulu-Natal is demanding quick action be taken against eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede, who is accused of corruption. DA caucus leader in eThekwini Municipality councillor Nicole Graham said: "the DA is deeply concerned that the ANC has not yet forced Mayor Zandile Gumede to resign, not taken any concrete action on her position and she is insistent that she should remain mayor of eThekwini."

Gumede recently appeared in the Durban’s commercial Crimes on allegations of corruption and was released on R50 000 bail.

Graham said Gumede's term as Durban mayor has been characterised by maladministration, corruption and chaos.

"For the case to proceed fairly and without prejudice, it’s key that Gumede is completely removed from any access to the city and its administration.

"It’s clear that the charges for which she is on trial for are the tip of the iceberg," she said.

Media reports have stated that the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) in the region claimed the charges were part of a plot to remove her in the upcoming conference, but ANC KZN spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu disagreed.

She said Gumede was a leader of the eThekwini region and the ANC would wait on the report from the region.