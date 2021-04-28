DA threatens legal action after KZN health department blocks vaccine oversight tour

DURBAN - THE DA has threatened to seek legal action after officials were blocked from conducting an oversight visit at one of KwaZulu-Natal’s vaccination sites this afternoon.

DA KZN leader, Francois Rodgers, said they were blocked from entering the Phoenix Community Health Centre.

The visit formed part of the party’s nation-wide tour of vaccination sites after the Sisonke Programme resumed today.

Rodgers said when they arrived at the site, they were told they could not enter.

He said they informed the Department of Health of their intention to visit the site.

“We reject the move by MEC (Nomagugu) Simelane-Zulu and her department as a blatant attempt to prevent members of Parliament and members of the provincial legislature from conducting their constitutional and legal mandate to perform oversight,” he said.

Rodgers said it was not the first time and the DA has laid a criminal complaint against her with the SAPS, as well as reporting her to the public protector.

“Since there has not been any action taken against the MEC in terms of those complaints, the DA is left with no other option but to explore the legal route,” he said.

He said as public representatives, the DA has a duty to perform oversight roles and to keep the public informed on where the government falls short.

"This critical role was made all the more evident today when we visited the Cato Manor Community Health Centre to assess with its readiness in rolling out Phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccine programme.

“While we did gain access in this case, our inspection revealed that this facility was nowhere close to being ready for the vaccine roll-out,” Rodgers said.

He said they will not be deterred by the high-handed, arrogant conduct displayed by Simelane-Zulu and her department.

IOL