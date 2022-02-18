DA welcomes rescission of eviction notices for operators of Virginia Airport

DURBAN – The DA has welcomed the city’s decision to rescind eviction notices issued to several operators at the Virginia Airport. The decision was made following a series of meetings between eThekwini Municipality and operators.

Last month, operators at the landmark site were issued with eviction letters and told to vacate by February 8 however, operators were prepared to take the city to court. The municipality has previously said it plans to develop the site into a multi-billion-rand mixed use zone which includes both businesses and residential properties. DA councillor, Nicole Bollman, said a working committee has been set up to tackle issues including outstanding debt owed by certain operators as well as a way forward.

“It is important that an airport of the scale of Virginia exists in eThekwini and that any changes to the use of the site occur in the best interests of the city’s residents. This issue has been marred by bad politics and a deep mistrust has developed. The city’s interests and economy must be prioritised and greater transparency is required,” she said. Political economist and academic at the University of Zululand, Professor Irshaad Kaseeram, said the municipality realised the importance of the land on which the airport was located. Speaking to The Mercury, Kaseeram said Virginia Airport is in a prime area, adjacent to Umhlanga and more value will be extracted from developing the land for upmarket resorts.

He argued that it would make more sense for a wing of King Shaka International Airport to be devoted to small private aviation operators. "King Shaka International has a 50-year development plan, it has plenty of unused land and is ideally located central to all major business zones," Kaseeram said. He said it was a strategic imperative to promote the use of underutilised aviation facilities for small private operators since private-public partnerships were an efficient model for promoting employment and economic growth.