DA won't abandon GNU over VAT row, says Steenhuisen during Phoenix campaign

Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader John Steenhuisen has dispelled rumours regarding the party's potential exit from the Government of National Unity (GNU) amid ongoing disputes over VAT increases. Steenhuisen emphasised that the DA remains engaged in robust discussions, stressing the importance of approaching the situation with a level head and prioritising the country's best interests.

Steenhuisen was speaking to the media in Southgate, Phoenix, during the DA's by-election campaign for Rowena Bosman on Saturday, following the removal of former Ward 110 councillor Aamir Abdul. The by-election is scheduled for April 16. On the topic of the GNU, Steenhuisen expressed concerns about the challenges of a minority government, describing it as a scenario where every decision could turn into a contentious issue. He called for a commitment to power-sharing and highlighted the need for the country to prepare for the post-African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) landscape.

Steenhuisen is actively exploring opportunities to expand international markets for South African produce, having recently visited Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, and other countries to promote exports such as apples, grapes, wine, and citrus. He reiterated his stance of not engaging with parties outside the GNU, citing concerns about the potential repercussions on provinces like KwaZulu-Natal if changes occur in Parliament. "We try to resolve issues in-house. The DA leaped to join the GNU. We have to approach decisions with caution and based on facts. We will consult with the members and voters on our decisions. We have to ensure sound governance where we do not have to pay R500 for a broom," he said.

The DA leader was critical of smaller political parties, accusing them of disrupting governance for personal gain. He asserted that these parties have little influence due to their limited voter support. Steenhuisen described the upcoming by-election as crucial, reminding community members that councillors serve as their closest point of contact.

He urged residents to support the DA in its efforts to bring about change in the eThekwini Municipality and improve the local economy. "We want to grow the economy and create jobs. We did not enter the GNU to be spectators. Our voice must be heard loud and clear," Steenhuisen declared. He highlighted the DA's recent proposal in Parliament for a fiscal framework that excluded the VAT increase, stressing the urgency of discussions before the May 1 deadline.

"Our doors are open to talk. The committee process was unlawful and irregular. The court case will show it clearly and set a precedent for the future. We are concerned about the power of a single minister to raise VAT," he added. Mergan Chetty, a DA member and National Assembly Representative to the Pan-African Parliament, urged residents not to allow division based on race or ethnicity. Dean Macpherson, another DA member, warned against opportunists spreading misinformation about the party on social media.

Steenhuisen concluded by reiterating the necessity for councillors and candidates to have strong backing from both provincial and national governments, emphasising that politics is ultimately a numbers game. [email protected]