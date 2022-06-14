Dad confirms son kidnapped during hijacking has been found

Durban – A 24-year-old Durban man who was kidnapped during a hijacking in Durban on Sunday night has been found safe.
Chad Dorkin had been visiting friends in Woodford Grove, off Umgeni Road, when they were accosted by three unknown people.
On Tuesday morning his father, Elton, confirmed he had been found unharmed.
“We will be releasing a statement shortly,” said Dorkin.
Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said: “The complainant alleged that on 12 June at 19:52, he was with his three friends on Woodford road when they were accosted by three unknown people. One of his friends who was in the vehicle who happened to be the owner was kidnapped and hijacked by the suspects.”
Police are investigating.
IOL