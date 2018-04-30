Friends of Aleandro Naidoo and Jordan Arumugan, who died in a car crash, laid flowers and lit candles during a night vigil in Umhlanga Rocks Drive. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The grieving father of one of two Phoenix men who died when their car overturned and burst into flames, says he is tormented by the thought of his son in a burning car.

“That’s the worst part, seeing the condition of the car burnt out and thinking how my son will look - I would rather remember him the way he was. I don’t know how I’m going to deal with identifying him,” said Teddy Arumugan.

His son, Jordan Arumugan, 24, was a passenger in a car driven by his friend Aleandro Naidoo, who was also in his twenties.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, reports indicate that the vehicle hit a concrete traffic circle on ­Umhlanga Rocks Drive, overturned and caught fire on Saturday night.

eThekwini Fire and Rescue services extinguished the flames.

Crisis Medical spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the men sustained fatal burn wounds and were declared dead at the scene.

Teddy said his son had had a premonition about his death.

Jordan Arumugan Picture: Supplied

“Last week at a family function he brought everyone together and asked us to wave goodbye while he took a photo from a drone. Before he left he asked me, ‘Dad, do you love me?’ It’s as if he knew,” he said.

Jordan had gone off to play pool with his friends, leaving his own car at a friend’s house in ­uMhlanga.

Jordan and Naidoo are believed to have been on their way back when the car crashed.

The crash was similar to one that killed Shaylen Mudali and ­Suveer Sookoo, who died when their car veered off the M4 Ruth First Highway, crashed into a pole and burst into flames. Mudali was Facebook friends with Naidoo.

Teddy knew Naidoo as his son’s friend but said he had yet to contact his family.

“What do I say to them? I can’t hold anyone responsible, it was an accident and they are also going through this. What comfort can I bring them?” he asked.

Aleandro Naidoo Picture: Supplied

While Naidoo’s family could not be reached for comment, condolences poured in for both men on social media. This included messages from their former classmates at Greenbury Secondary School, who held a vigil at the crash site last night.

In one message, Naidoo was described as a “kind, sweet and gentle soul”. Another said: “Rest easy soldier. You were too genuine for this world”.

Jordan’s mother was so distraught at the news of her son’s death that she had fallen ill and had to be seen by a doctor.

Teddy said he had tried his best to prepare her for the worst when he received a call from the police at about 9pm on Saturday.

“I just knew, because if my son had a problem he called me, so if the police were calling, that meant he couldn’t.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the accident was being investigated.

