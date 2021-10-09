Dagga, illegal guns and ammunition seized in Zululand anti-crime operations

Durban – Police have arrested three suspects and seized illegal guns, ammunition and dagga during an intelligence-driven operation conducted by the Zululand Task Team and Paulpietersburg police on Friday. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said a multidisciplinary operation was held at Bhadeni in Paulpietersburg when police received information on a well-known suspect believed to be in unlawful possession of firearms.

She said the team proceeded to the man’s homestead in the Kwa-Vova area and requested to search his premises. "During the search, police recovered two pistols, a revolver and 37 rounds of ammunition. A 43-year-old man was then placed under arrested for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition," she said. Gwala said in another operation conducted Paulpietersburg police officers received information of a suspicious vehicle believed to be transporting large quantities of dagga.

Police have arrested three suspects and seized illegal guns, ammunition and dagga Picture: SAPS Police officers followed up and the vehicle was spotted on the R33 between Paulpietersburg and Vryheid and a chase ensued. The police managed to intercept the vehicle and two suspects aged, 28 and 29, were arrested after they were found with 12 bags of dagga. Gwala said the estimated street value of the dagga was R300 000. The suspects’ vehicle was taken to police pound for further investigation. All suspects have since appeared in court and investigations are ongoing.