IOL NEWS · Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 14 In our top story, The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs confirmed on Wednesday evening 306 people died as a result of heavy rainfall and flooding across the province. Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka said members of the KZN provincial executive committee would continue with visits to affected areas to lead the rollout of relief to communities in need. Municipal services like electricity, water, and refuse removal have already resumed in some areas, Hlomuka said.

Residents are urged to be patient as teams in many municipalities affected by the flooding are stretched to capacity. He said the team would visit affected communities in the uThukela district municipality to assess the damages and assist in the rollout of relief to the affected communities. The province is now declared a state of disaster. Read more here.

The Eastern Cape police are on the hunt for murder suspects allegedly involved in a fatal shooting which left two people dead in Walmer on Wednesday. Police said that at about 11.30am, the first victim was walking across a grass verge near a shopping mall in Heugh Road, in Walmer, when a suspect walked towards him and started shooting. Police said the first victim succumbed to his injuries while the innocent bystander died while receiving medical treatment at the scene. The unknown suspects fled on foot.

The motive for the double murder is not yet known. In a similar incident in the same province, police are looking for suspects involved in robbing and killing a SAPS officer, Sergeant Lungisile Rasmani, 46, was shot in Walmer in the Nelson Mandela Bay District in January. Read more here. In sports, the City of Cape Town on Wednesday issued the final race permit for the Two Oceans Marathon to go ahead this weekend, after a clear traffic plan for churches to hold their Easter services was devised.

The city said the Two Ocean Marathon board has “committed to moving the event away from the Easter weekend in future”. T he decision to grant the permit was made after lengthy revision of the Two Oceans Marathon NPC event plans and supporting documents as required by the events bylaw, together with the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act, the city said. It was satisfied the event organiser has met the requirements.

Read more on this here. In our final story, Ahead of the April holiday season, the South African Breweries (SAB) has reiterated its commitment to driving a culture of responsible consumption in South Africa with several initiatives and activities planned across South Africa in partnership with the government. From the handing out of care packages to keep motorists energised, to road safety shows, to driver wellness centres, SAB is steadfast in its belief that safe roads are filled with responsible drivers.