Daring Rescue: uShaka Sea World saves two Zambezi sharks trapped in Durban Harbour dry dock

When Transnet employees discovered a Zambezi shark caught in the Durban Harbour's dry dock during a routine draining process, they immediately halted operations and sought expert help. The call was answered by uShaka Sea World, a renowned marine conservation and education centre.

uShaka Sea World's lead aquarist, Rob Kyle, arrived at the scene early Sunday morning. In a remarkable rescue operation, uShaka Sea World, along with Netcare 911 and Transnet staff, successfully saved two Zambezi sharks trapped in the Durban Harbour's dry dock. Picture: Supplied To his surprise, he found not one, but two Zambezi sharks in distress. A rescue team was quickly formed, comprising professionals from uShaka Sea World, Netcare 911, and Transnet. Prioritising safety, the team decided to lower the water level in the dry dock.

This strategy was aimed at reducing the mobility of the sharks, making the rescue operation safer and more manageable. "We remained out of the water until the water level was shallow enough to render the shark virtually motionless. We then cautiously slid the stretcher underneath the shark and safely and securely contained it in the stretcher to prevent it from sliding out when it was being lifted out the dry dock," explained Kyle, detailing the meticulous rescue process. A pair of Zambezi sharks found themselves in a perilous situation over the weekend, trapped in the Durban Harbour's dry dock. The swift response from uShaka Sea World, aided by Netcare 911 and Transnet staff, led to a successful rescue mission, ensuring the safety and well-being of these impressive marine creatures. Picture: Supplied Once the first shark, a male measuring 220cm in precaudal length and weighing nearly 200 kg, was safely on the dock's topside, it underwent a rapid health check by the uShaka Sea World veterinarian.

The shark was then tagged and released back into the harbour waters. The team repeated this careful procedure for the second shark, a smaller male measuring 155cm. Like the first, this shark was also swiftly released into the harbour after a successful health check and tagging. Both sharks bore superficial abrasions and scuff marks, likely from contact with the dock's bottom and supports. However, none of the injuries were deemed serious, and the team expects a quick and full recovery for both animals.