DBE investigation clears Phoenix high school on allegations of breaching Covid-19 safety protocols during exams
DURBAN - A PHOENIX school has been cleared of flouting Covid-19 safety protocols.
Earlier this week, Solvista Secondary School management was accused of allowing Covid-positive pupils write their examinations in the same venue as pupils without Covid.
According to spokesperson for the Basic Department of Education in KwaZul-Natal, Muzi Mahlambi, the school had in fact followed the necessary safety guidelines.
He said a team had been sent to the school to conduct an investigation.
Mahlambi said investigators found that four pupils who had tested positive for Covid-19 had written their exams in separate rooms.
KZN schools have reported at least 4 500 positive cases between teachers and pupils in the last three months.
The department revealed that at least 39 deaths were also recorded.
