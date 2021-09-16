DBE investigation clears Phoenix high school on allegations of breaching Covid-19 safety protocols during exams

Earlier this week, Solvista Secondary School management was accused of allowing Covid-positive pupils write their examinations in the same venue as pupils without Covid.

According to spokesperson for the Basic Department of Education in KwaZul-Natal, Muzi Mahlambi, the school had in fact followed the necessary safety guidelines.

He said a team had been sent to the school to conduct an investigation.

Mahlambi said investigators found that four pupils who had tested positive for Covid-19 had written their exams in separate rooms.