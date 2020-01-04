PORT ELIZABETH - Following the deaths of seven people in a minibus accident on the R102, the IFP on Friday in a statement has called on the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) MEC for transport Bheki Ntuli to address overloading it says is prevalent in the taxi industry.
The IFP said that the taxi, in which fifteen others were also injured, was overloaded when it rolled down an embankment, and called for the immediate arrest of the driver.
"This overloading has undoubtedly contributed to the accident and needs to be addressed as overloading is a contributory factor that leads to the alarmingly high number of fatalities on our province's roads."
The party said the dangerous practice placed the lives of road users at risk and that the department of transport's inability to "enforce the rule of law" emboldened the taxi industry to assume it is above the law.
"Campaigns have clearly failed to highlight the dangers of overloading. Passengers themselves are complacent and are willfully jeopardising their own safety. It is time to adopt a tough stance against taxi drivers and conductors who encourage overloading and other dangerous practices.