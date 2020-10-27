Decomposed body found floating in Durban river
Durban - Police recovered the decomposed body of a male in a river near Paradise Valley in Durban early on Tuesday.
According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the body was seen floating in the Umbilo River, near Eden Road, by a passer-by.
She said authorities were notified and police officers from Durban Search and Rescue, Durban K9 Search and Rescue as well Metro police Search and Rescue responded.
“The body was recovered and carried out to the roadway, where it was handed over to police officers from Pinetown SAPS.
“She said an inquest docket was opened for investigation.”
Gwala said the person was not identified.
In a separate incident, in April this year, police recovered a decomposed body from the Umgeni River, five days after it was spotted.
According to Gwala, an inquest docket had been opened at the Newlands East police station after the body of the unknown male was found in an advanced state of decomposition below the M21 bridge in the Newlands area.
The recovery was made by police divers from Durban SAPS Search and Rescue, Metro Police Search and Rescue and Life Response EMS on Wednesday.
