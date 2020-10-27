Decomposed body found floating in Durban river

Durban - Police recovered the decomposed body of a male in a river near Paradise Valley in Durban early on Tuesday.

According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the body was seen floating in the Umbilo River, near Eden Road, by a passer-by.

She said authorities were notified and police officers from Durban Search and Rescue, Durban K9 Search and Rescue as well Metro police Search and Rescue responded.

“The body was recovered and carried out to the roadway, where it was handed over to police officers from Pinetown SAPS.

The decomposed body of an unknown male was found floating in the Umbilo River. Picture: SAPS

“She said an inquest docket was opened for investigation.”