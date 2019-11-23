Johannesburg - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has fired seven teachers and an administrator for sexually related violations against pupils.

The eight former staffers had been subjected to disciplinary hearings before they were expelled by the department.

KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said the department was committed to tackling sexual misconduct and teachers who breached boundaries in KZN schools.

Teachers were meant to be role models, the department said, adding that they inspired and encouraged pupils to reach their full potential.

“We do however have a few educators who continue to disappoint in terms of their behaviour in as far as sexual misconduct is concerned.

“Children should be safe at school and with their teachers. Teachers and other adults supervising young people build up trust through their close contact every day. So it is particularly damaging when that trust is abused or broken and sexually inappropriate behaviour takes place, ” said Mshengu.

The MEC said the department would not hesitate to remove teachers who took advantage of learners.