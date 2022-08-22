Department of Education probes KZN teen’s death after class braai ends in tragedy

Durban - An investigation is under way after a teenager drowned while out on a school trip late last week. Speaking to IOL, spokesperson for the Department of Basic Education in KwaZulu-Natal Kwazi Mthethwa said Grade 10, 11 and 12 learners from Ikusasalethu High School had been on a trip at the iSimangaliso Wetland Park at the time.

“The excursion was successful and on their way back the school had organised a braai for the learners at St Lucia Beach. Before the braai, the learners decided to swim and during that period one of the learners unfortunately drowned in the ocean,” he explained. The matter was reported to authorities and a search was organised. National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Jan Hoffman said the duty crew along with iSimangaliso Wetland Park rangers responded and were informed that a 16-year-old boy was missing in the surf.

“The teenager is believed to have been caught in rip currents before disappearing under water while wading in the water during a local school outing. Despite an extensive search, no sign of the teenager was found. During ongoing search efforts, on Friday, iSimangaliso Wetland Park rangers located the body of the teenager on rocks on the shoreline north of St Lucia, at First Rocks,” he said. Hoffman added that NSRI rescue swimmers recovered the body from rocks on the shoreline and the body of the teenager was taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services. Mthethwa said social workers have been dispatched to provide counselling for learners and staff. He further extended condolences to the family of the teenager.

DA KZN spokesperson on Education Dr Imran Keeka said it was imperative that KZN’s DoE conduct a full probe into this incident. “It must be established who was responsible for ensuring the safety of learners and how such an incident took place on their watch. We extend our sincere condolences to the family of this young man, who has been taken far too soon and amid such tragic circumstances,” Keeka added. In March, two learners drowned during a beach visit. The pair, in Grade 10 and Grade 12 at Hoërskool Birchleigh in Gauteng, were in the province on a rugby tour.

