Didn’t get your Durban July tickets? Here’s where you can catch it and still experience the hype

Durban - If you didn’t get your hands on Hollywoodbets Durban July tickets, there are still places where you can experience the excitement and drama of one of the biggest days on the Durban events calendar. To provide visitors with a true authentic township experience, the City is extending the July experience to satellite venues.

“This is also due to ticket sale restrictions at the main venue. The satellite venues include Magaba Lounge, Mojo’s Carwash and Shisanyama, Max’s Lifestyle, Under the Moon, and Maqaqa Lounge Lifestyle,” said eThekwini mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda. He said all five venues will feature a fashion element, entertainment, and online betting in a bid to offer a holistic July experience for patrons. Around 35 000 punters and fashionistas will descend on the city for the Hollywoodbets Durban July Experience on Saturday.

Speaking at a media briefing this week, Kaunda said the City is excited to host the July experience this year at a physical venue. “We are even more excited about the economic spin-offs that this event is going to bring to the City. The estimated 35 000 people who will head to the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse are expected to spend R145 million, with the gross domestic product in economic activity projected to be R362 million. An estimated 740 people within the tourism and hospitality as well as related value chains industry will get employment because of this event,” the mayor said. “This is going to be a major event and prove beneficial to businesses. There are so many businesses that have been negatively impacted over the past two years when we held the event behind closed doors. It has come as a welcome relief that the horse racing, entertainment, hospitality, and tourism industries can once again benefit from the far-reaching revenues that are generated by the Hollywoodbets Durban July,” added Gold Circle Event and Marketing Executive, Stephen Marshall.