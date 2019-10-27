Ricardo Naidoo received 15 years’ imprisonment for the murder of Rogers Naidoo when he appeared before magistrate Julie Naidoo in the Durban Regional Court on Thursday.
Rogers Naidoo’s wife, Cheryl, was dismissive of the jail term handed to 45-year-old Ricardo Naidoo, who apologised in court for his attack on her husband.
Cheryl said the “cruel death” suffered by her husband, the breadwinner of her family, still rankled her. The attack on Rogers Naidoo, a father of two, occurred in his office at a business in Prospecton, south of Durban, in April last year.
Ricardo Naidoo caught him by surprise when he threw the thinners on him, ignited it, and fled.