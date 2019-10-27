Disappointed wife says husband’s killer ‘got off lightly’









File photo: Pexels The wife of a Chatsworth man who died after being doused with paint thinners and set alight by a work colleague following an argument between them, was not satisfied with the jail sentence handed down. Ricardo Naidoo received 15 years’ imprisonment for the murder of Rogers Naidoo when he appeared before magistrate Julie Naidoo in the Durban Regional Court on Thursday. Rogers Naidoo’s wife, Cheryl, was dismissive of the jail term handed to 45-year-old Ricardo Naidoo, who apologised in court for his attack on her husband. Cheryl said the “cruel death” suffered by her husband, the breadwinner of her family, still rankled her. The attack on Rogers Naidoo, a father of two, occurred in his office at a business in Prospecton, south of Durban, in April last year. Ricardo Naidoo caught him by surprise when he threw the thinners on him, ignited it, and fled.

Rogers Naidoo managed to flee his office and, with the help of colleagues, extinguished the flames. He died in hospital two weeks later.

Ricardo Naidoo was arrested in August last year when returning to South Africa from Zimbabwe.

Cheryl Naidoo said she thought he would receive a life sentence, and said she could not forgive him.

She and her children had suffered financially and psychologically since her husband’s death.

“We were supposed to celebrate our 26th wedding anniversary next month. My loving husband was never an aggressive man. He was always very respectful, and a complete gentleman,” she said.

