Disaster management teams on high alert as heavy rains, thunderstorms predicted over northern KZN

The South African Weather Service said the thunderstorms would primarily affect the north-east of the province, but would extend throughout KZN.

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Disaster Management teams have been put on standby as severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the province, bringing heavy rain, hail, strong winds, lightning and localised flooding.

The areas most likely to be affected by severe storms include: Alfred Duma – Indaka, Alfred Duma – Ladysmith, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMadlangeni, Endumeni, eThekwini, Inkosi Langalibalele – Estcourt, Inkosi Langalibalele – Sobabili, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Maphumulo, Mkhambathini, Mpofana – Giants Castle, Mpofana – Mooi River, Msinga, Ndwedwe, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nquthu, Okhahlamba, Richmond, Msunduzi, uMlalazi, uMngeni, uMshwathi, Umvoti, Abaqulusi, Big Five Hlabisa – Hlabisa, Big Five Hlabisa – Hluhluwe, Jozini, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Nongoma, Ulundi, Umhlabuyalingana, uMhlathuze, uPhongolo.

KZN MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Sipho Hlomuka, has cautioned all affected communities, especially those living in low-lying areas, to be prepare for the poor weather conditions.

“As the province remains on high alert, we would like to urge all communities to be cautious. The department will continue to monitor weather patterns with the help of SAWS, and will assist wherever and whenever needed,“ said Hlomuka.