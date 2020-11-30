Disaster teams on high alert as KZN braces for more thunderstorms

Durban – Disaster management teams across KwaZulu-Natal have been placed on high alert following a weather warning of severe thunderstorms expected over parts of the province later on Monday.

The South African Weather Service Severe says thunderstorms are expected over the south-western parts and the Midlands this afternoon, drifting into the north-eastern parts in the evening.

KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sipho Hlomuka warned residents of the dangers posed by the severe thunderstorms which are expected to bring strong winds, hail and heavy downpours.

"We are appealing to residents in the areas that could be affected, to exercise extreme caution as the weather could deteriorate to dangerous levels. We are appealing for everyone to be vigilant as the expected heavy downpours could lead to localised flooding in low-lying areas and difficult driving conditions for motorists," the MEC said.

Disaster Management teams will be monitoring routes and areas that are prone to incidents very closely.