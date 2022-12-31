Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Diver treated for shark bite wounds following attack off KZN south coast

A 26-year-old man was wounded following a shark bite attack in Shelly Beach, along the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast. Picture: Mi7

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban - A 26-year-old man was wounded following a shark bite attack at Shelly Beach, along the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

The man had been bitten by a Blacktip reef shark while on a chartered dive just off the coast.

"Mi7 National Group's Emergency Medical Services received information regarding a suspected shark attack in the Shelly Beach area. Mi7 medics were standing off at the Shelly Beach Ski Boat Club when its tower controller informed them of the attack," said Rudi Prinsloo of Mi7 EMS.

He said when the patient arrived back on shore, Mi7 medics found he had sustained serious bite marks to his arm. He was quickly stabilised and transported to a local hospital.

Picture: Mi7

In April, a decomposing body of an adult male lying face down among flotsam had washed up in waters near La Lucia, north of the Durban CBD.

At the time, Netcare 911 spokesperson, Shawn Herbst, added that a second body was also found on the shore, but was washed back out to sea by the strong surf before lifeguards arrived on the scene.

"When paramedics turned the body over for assessment, it was found that a portion of the right upper arm and the right chest area was missing, with multiple shark bite marks clearly visible," he said.

In a separate incident, a teenager's body was pulled from the waters, covered in shark bites.

