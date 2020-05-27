DNA confirms body found near Tongaat river belonged to Andile Mbuthu

Durban - DNA tests have confirmed that the human remains found near a Tongaat River nearly two weeks ago, belonged to teenager Andile 'Bobo' Mbuthu.

The confirmation was made by police on Wednesday.

A day before the remains were discovered, police questioned seven males over Mbuthu's whereabouts.

They have since been arrested in connection with Mbuthu's kidnap and murder.

The men were due to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, however the case had to be postponed due to logistical issues.

The accused, Mlungisi Thabete, 28, Andile Nhleko, 27, Mncedisi Mzobe, 27, Siyanda Msweli, 26, Lindani Ndlovu, 22 and Malusi Mthembu, 27 will appear in court again next month. They are expected to make their formal bail application. The seventh accused, a minor, has abandoned his bail application.