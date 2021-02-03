Dog dies after being attacked by swarm of bees, three others critical

Durban – A dog has died after it was attacked by a swarm of bees in Tongaat on the KZN North Coast.

According to Paul Herbst from IPSS Medical Rescue, a swarm of bees attacked a house in Tongaat on Wednesday morning.

“Paramedics found three dogs stung multiple times and was transported to the vet in a critical condition.”

Herbst said when they arrived on the scene, the dogs had managed to hide in the cellar beneath the house after being stung.

He said paramedics managed to rescue the dogs who were in a critical condition and took them to the vet.