Dololo social distancing or masks at Durban Gqom star's funeral

Durban - Despite repeated warnings from all spheres of government to social distance and take heed to safety precautions amid the spike in Covid-19 cases, the crowd of mourners who gathered for Gqom star, Biggie's funeral at the weekend, partied as though lockdown was a thing of the past. In the videos, that have since gone viral on social media, people can be seen dancing, cheering and raising their glasses in celebration of Biggie's life.

Hhayi bandla mina angisazi pic.twitter.com/wGAILQLSGn — KillerKungFuWolfBitchStan (@YeahKeBright) July 6, 2020





Real name Njabulo Zondi, Biggie was buried at his home in Durban after dying of heart failure almost two weeks ago.

According to lockdown level 3 regulations, no more than 50 people can attend a funeral and night vigils are prohibited. The regulations further state that all health protocols must be observed including social distancing measures, in order to limit exposure of persons at the funeral to Covid-19.

On Thursday, 17 962 people in KZN have tested positive for Covid-19 with 12 208 being active cases. More than 5000 people have recovered with 249 having died from Covid-19-related illnesses.

The province contributed 14% of the new cases reported nationally and continues to be the fourth highest countrywide.The province continues to experience an upsurge of cases with Ethekwini and UMgungundlovu Districts recording 60% of the daily cases, according to the KZN Department of Health.





