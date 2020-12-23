Don’t be a mampara this festive season, says The Solidarity Fund

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The best gift we can receive and give during this festive season under the cloud of coronavirus, is the gift of caring for the safety of each other. Stop the spread. Don’t think masks are for losers. Don’t be a mampara. This is the appeal from The Solidarity Fund at a time when the country reports a frightening surge in coronavirus infections and as many South Africans get set to travel, celebrate and reconnect with friends and family over the December/January period. The festive season is now officially the second wave season, when the virus takes advantage of negligence, complacency and the pandemic fatigue felt by all South Africans. It is more important than ever that South Africans continue to practice responsible behaviour to slow the spread of Covid-19. Although the economy, out of necessity, has opened up, the pandemic is still a part of our lives, and one that will be so for some time. The Solidarity Fund has seen second waves devastate other nations, and this campaign aims to remind citizens that the most effective weapon against the virus lies with them – taking responsibility for their own behaviour by:

1. Keep wearing a mask properly (cover your nose and mouth)

For maximum protection, wear your mask correctly. First, wash your hands, then put it over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin. Try to fit it snugly against the sides of your face but make sure you can still breathe easily. Don’t be a chop and wear it under your nose or chin.

2. Keep avoiding large indoor gatherings (ventilation is key)

It is best to avoid large indoor gatherings where it may be difficult to social distance. If you’re in a crowded space, try to keep 1.5m between yourself and others and wear a mask. Pay attention to tape markings on floors or signs on walls. Allow other people 1.5m of space when you pass by them.

3. Keep to regular handwashing with soap and water and use of sanitiser

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, taking care to rub between your fingers and the back of your hands, the most neglected areas. Do this after touching any surface you think anyone else has been in contact with.

4. Keep staying home when sick

Your immune system needs extra care during this time. No matter whether you have the common cold or the virus, isolate, contain and prevent the spread.

5. Keep practicing social distancing

Social distancing means keeping a safe space between yourself and other people who are not from your household. To practice social distancing, stay at least 1.5m (about 2 arms’ length) from other people who are not from your household in both indoor and outdoor spaces. That means no handshakes, hugs, kisses from auntie or high fives.

“It is human nature that we are going to let our guard down as the holidays begin,” says Wendy Tlou, the Solidarity Fund’s Behavioural Change Pillar Executive Head, “but we are appealing to and reminding everyone to keep up with the basics to stop the spread of oronavirus.

“My responsibility is to protect you, your responsibility is to protect me and together we protect our country. Let’s learn to co-exist with this virus safely. Whether we are on an airplane or in a taxi, shopping in an exclusive boutique or back home with our grandparents.”

The Solidarity Fund was established as a rapid response vehicle to mobilise South Africa in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic and the resulting health, humanitarian and social consequences.

The Fund works to augment the government’s response to this unprecedented challenge by assisting existing programmes and initiatives across all nine provinces. Inspired by our nation’s resolve , unity and spirit we are committed to creating impact through our ongoing work to manage and eventually, contain this virus.

For detailed information and reporting about donations received, projects and approvals, as well as the impact the Fund is having, visit www.solidarityfund.co.za.

Follow the #UnityinAction hashtag on social media.

IOL