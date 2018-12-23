Constable Sibongile Camane, left, and Nosisa Shabangu at a roadblock in Blue Lagoon, Durban. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - While you are having the time of your life this festive season, metro policewoman Constable Nosisa Shabangu leaves her home to bust drunk drivers on our roads. Shabangu - a mother of two - is determined to serve the people of Durban and ensure that they get home safely.

“So don’t dare drink and drive,” she warned.

Shabangu, who has been conducting roadblocks since 2011, said her job was not just about enforcing the law but also about educating the public.

She said while she felt blessed to have this job, her sons did not understand why she returned home in the early hours of the morning.

“I really enjoy my job. I love being part of a group of people who enforce laws and ensure that our country is safe and that people are enjoying themselves in the safest way possible.”

Shabangu is one of thousands of metro police officials who will work 12 hours a day over the holiday period.

Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the department was determined to ensure that everyone was safe during the festive season.

“I have not had a off day in December in 30 years, because I know that during the festive season a lot of people are reckless and we must do our job.”

Sewpersad said metro police had already arrested more than 200 people since the start of the festive season.

He said that 2018 appeared to be more chaotic than last year and that there were already more accidents recorded than over the same period in 2017.

