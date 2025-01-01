'Don't fall prey to holiday fraudsters', warns KZN police

If you're wanting to book a holiday in KwaZulu-Natal, make sure you are booking with accredited travel agents and paying for legitimate 'holiday specials'. This is the warning from KZN police and iLembe District Municipality's tourism entity, Enterprise iLembe, following a spike in fake holiday packages offered to unsuspecting visitors.

"Cases ranging from fake accommodation bookings, guided tour packages, and phishing schemes designed to steal personal and financial information from travellers and tourists have been reported to the police," said KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda. He said investigations are under way and no stone will be left unturned in pursuit of criminals who are out to bring the tourism industry to its knees and in turn defraud the state of substantial amount in revenue. "Those responsible for this crime should be aware that the cyber-crime section of the police, working with other units are hot on their heels," he said.

Enterprise iLembe CEO, Siyabonga Mazibuko said they are committed to protecting the integrity of iLembe District as a premier tourist destination. "We thank our law enforcement officials and stakeholders who responded with urgency and alerted all concerned parties when such incidents were reported. We are confident that with enough details coming forward, the police will make a breakthrough to curb these cyber-crimes that harm the region's economy," he said. Common scams identified so far:

Fake Accommodation Listings: Fraudulent listings on online platforms offering nonexistent or unavailable accommodation.

Counterfeit Tour Packages: Offers of "exclusive" deals for guided tours that do not exist.

Phishing Scams: Emails or messages requesting payment or personal information under the guise of confirming bookings or itineraries. Advice to tourists: Verify bookings: Please use reputable booking platforms and contact establishments directly to confirm reservations. Beware of deals that are too good to be true: If an offer seems unrealistically cheap, it is likely a scam.