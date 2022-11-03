Don’t mess with old people! Pensioners chase after armed robbers during Post Office heist, catching two

Durban – Three suspects didn’t know what was in store for them when they tried to rob a post office during pension payout. Police said a group of elderly people didn’t waste time in chasing the armed suspects, catching two of the men.

Police have since lauded the group of pensioners for their brave efforts. According to police reports, three men stormed the Post Office in Lamontville at around 10am on Wednesday and held the staff at gunpoint. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said there were about 200 elderly people “waiting patiently” for their pension payouts when the gunmen entered.

The suspects allegedly forced the manager and staff to open the safe and stole two bags of cash. “A group of senior citizens gathered and chased the suspects and managed to apprehend two men.” Gwala said unfortunately the suspect who was carrying cash escaped.

She said no shots were fired and no injuries were reported. The suspects, aged 26 and 28, will appear before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Police said they face charges of business robbery.

