Picture: Pexels

Durban - The South African Police Service (SAPS) warned members of the public on Saturday that sharing a video clip of an alleged sexual of a child in the bathroom of a "popular family restaurant" was a criminal offence. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, spokesperson for the country's national police commissioner, said the clip was being shared via social media.

"Please note that the mere act of sharing this video constitutes a criminal offence as both parties allegedly involved are children and their identities may not be disclosed.

"The matter is being thoroughly investigated by the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit," said Naidoo.

