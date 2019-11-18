Photo: IANS

DURBAN - A former KwaZulu-Natal police sergeant stationed at the VIP protection unit in Pietermaritzburg was handed a double life sentence on Monday for the murder of his former girlfriend and her new partner. Hlanganani Nxumalo, 39, was also handed five years for assault with intent at the South Gauteng High Court.

In June last year, Nxumalo drove from KZN to Alexandra in Johannesburg, where he shot and killed his former girlfriend and her new boyfriend.

"After the accused committed these offences he drove back to KZN, where he was arrested," said Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) acting national spokesperson, Sontaga Seisa.

Seisa said the sentence sent an important message: That those who did not respect the law would be brought to book.