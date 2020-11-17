Double life term for KZN man who raped, strangled and dumped elderly neighbour’s body

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban – A Pietermaritzburg man who raped and strangled his elderly neighbour has received a double life term. The man, 43, was sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg High Court this week. The accused cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim. According to police, the incident took place on December 14, 2019 at around 11am. The 62-year-old had left her home at KaDenge area in Inchanga and did not return home. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said her family opened a missing persons docket at Inchanga SAPS.

A search was conducted and two days later the victim’s body was found in the bushes by the community members and police.

Mbele said even though there were no visible injuries, an inquest docket was opened.

“A post-mortem was conducted and revealed the victim was raped and strangled to death. The inquest docket was changed to charges of murder and rape.”

Mbele said a police investigation led the investigating officer to the deceased’s neighbour. He was arrested on December 22, 2019.

The accused was denied bail and remained in prison until his conviction and sentencing.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, praised the investigating officer for putting the accused behind the bars.

“This is evidence that a well-prepared docket was presented at court to secure a successful sentence,” he said.

IOL