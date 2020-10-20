Double murder suspect nabbed after 7 years on the run

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban – A KwaZulu-Natal double murder suspect who has been on the run from police for seven years is now in custody. Sifiso Gcina Nxumalo, 31, was arrested in Gauteng. Nxumalo had in 2013 been charged with the murder of Mavela Ncube, 23, and Ali Narsill, 35. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Ncube was stabbed at a tavern at Block B in Mondlo on June 29, 2013, at 4.30am after an argument. “The victim sustained three stab wounds to his upper body. He was taken to a local clinic where he later succumbed to his injuries.”

Mbele said Nxumalo was arrested but released on bail.

On October 11, 2013, Nxumalo is alleged to have stabbed Narsill while in a shop at B Section in Mondlo.

“The victim sustained a stab wound to the back. He was taken to a local clinic where he later died. The suspect fled the area after the incident and has been on the run since then. His warrant of arrest was issued by the court,” said Mbele.

Police received information that Nxumalo had been seen in Gauteng.

Nxumalo was arrested on October 17 with the assistance of the Ivory Park police officers, Mbele said.

“He was brought to Mondlo SAPS for detention.”

Nxumalo appeared before the Nquthu Magistrate’s Court yesterday on two counts of murder.

He is expected to apply for bail on October 28.

IOL