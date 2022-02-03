Doves funeral parlour slapped with R5k fine for illegally dumping in Cato Crest

Durban: Doves Funeral Services has been hit with a R5 000 fine after two employees were caught for illegal dumping in Cato Crest on Wednesday. A message was shared on the local WhatsApp group, alerting residents to what was going on at a site just off Mary Thiphe Road.

When residents questioned the staff, they said they were dumping “mud” from their drains. However, according to sources, Doves staff returned to the site on Thursday and were cleaning the area.

Employees from Doves Doves Funeral Services were fined R5 000 for illegally dumping dirt in Cato Crest. Picture: SUPPLIED Picture: SUPPLIED Community Policing Forum chairperson Janus Horn said Cato Crest and Manor Gardens residents were fed up with the lawlessness and people using the area as a dumping ground.

"We've had a blue and white truck coming out to dump waste at least twice a day. I want to thank Metro for their hard work in catching and fining the offenders," he said. Horn said that as the CPF and newly formed ratepayers' association, they were working to take back the area. "It is just sad to see a well-respected company like Doves exploiting areas like Cato Crest. I think it's an absolute shame that this is how they handle things. I'm grateful that Metro is taking action against them and fining them," he said.