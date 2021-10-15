Dr Aisha Pandor: How this award winning Human Genetics scientist developed an app to help keep your house clean

Durban - Dr Aisha Pandor needed help around her house one December many years ago but could not find a trustworthy domestic worker quick enough. Her frustration led the award-winning scientist with a PhD in Human Genetics and business management graduate, to co-found SweepSouth, the country’s first, on-demand cleaning app whichconnects busy people to trusted, background-checked cleaning professionals.

Pandor’s foray into the on-demand world of a business app came from her inherent curious personality and an enquiring mind that came from growing up in a family of successful and professional people. Pandor, 36, was a guest speaker on a recent virtual webinar hosted by MANCOSA, a private higher education institution, where she provided students and graduates with practical tools and tips to successfully improve their employability and progress in their chosen career. Explaining how she came up with the idea for SweepSouth, Pandor said one day during the December holidays some years ago, she was trying to look for a stand-in domestic worker to help out around the house, when she came up with the genius idea.

Pandor drew inspiration from online shopping and food delivery apps and together with her husband, they created the award-winning app. She wanted to have greater interaction with people,and find out how best to organise domestic work and address the mutual needs of employers. “While studying for my PhD, I always thought about what type of work I would do and whether that work would be aligned with my purpose in life,” she said.

“The SweepSouth app was launched seven years ago, focusing on changing the mindset of home service professionals.The value of having supportive networks such as a partner, colleagues and family play an important role when having your own business”, Pandor said. She message to students and graduates was: “you cannot be taught how to become an entrepreneur, but the skills learnt in courses will provide you with the confidence to become one”. “The best learning comes from being able to do things on your own. Having self-confidence and learning to sell yourself by selling your product will be essential for entrepreneurship.

“I learnt to become a source of strength and lead people through unforeseen circumstances such as the pandemic. “Entrepreneurship is challenging and there should be no shame in failing as long as you have tried your best and you are aware of the mistakes made and have learnt from them”, she said. Pandor said that success for her is living in the present and trying to make the best out of any day, whilst aligning her purpose in life and being of public service.