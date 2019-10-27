Following the Ndlovu Youth Choir’s recent success at America’s Got Talent, KwaZulu-Natal’s own Drakensberg Boys Choir returned home this week after it was invited to perform in a special Lion King tribute in the West End, with legendary composer Lebo M.
The choir performed on London’s famed stage as part of a surprise tribute to the creative team behind The Lion King. The show was attended by cast members who performed in the show during its 20-year run.
Born in Soweto, Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake arranged and performed music for The Lion King films and stage productions, winning a Grammy in 1995 for the production’s iconic song Circle of Life.
The 54-member Drakensberg choir was blown away by the response they received to their Lion King renditions of He Lives in You and Busa Lelizwe performed alongside Lebo M at the Lyceum Theatre.