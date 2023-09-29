‘Drive safely’, urges N3TC as holidaymakers hit the roads for spring break

Traffic volumes are expected to increase on the N3 on Friday as many schools across the country will close for the holiday break. N3 Toll Concession operations manger, Thania Dhoogra, appealed to motorists to be extra vigilant on the roads.

"This time of year, when the seasons are changing, large parts of the N3 Toll Route are prone to misty conditions, high winds, rain and thunderstorms," she said. Dhoogra explained that while the N3 route links some of the the country's top holiday destinations, it is also an essential trade route connecting the country’s economic hub to its busiest port in Durban. "As trucks currently constitute approximately 44% of all vehicles travelling on the route daily, a pattern which does not significantly change over weekends and during holidays, the combination of all traffic such as light motor vehicles, buses, minibus taxis, motorcycles, a variety of trucks and abnormal loads, utilising the route, may result in congestion and delays.