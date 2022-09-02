Driver killed after car crashes through boundary wall and lands in a swimming pool

Durban - A man was killed after his car crashed through a boundary wall and landed in a residential swimming pool in eManzimtoti, south of Durban. The incident took place just before 11am on Friday in Monmouth Road, Athlone Park.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Emer-G-Med paramedics spokesperson Kyle van Reenen, they received calls for assistance and on arrival found the car submerged in water and the driver entrapped in the vehicle. He said the victim was freed by South African Police Services Search and Rescue Unit shortly after the incident. “He was assessed by Advanced Life Support paramedics From Emer-G-Med and revealed no signs of life and was declared dead on the scene.