Friday, September 2, 2022

Driver killed after car crashes through boundary wall and lands in a swimming pool

A car crashed through a boundary wall and landed in a residential swimming in eManzimtoti, south of Durban. Picture: Emer-G-Med Paramedics

Published 10m ago

Durban - A man was killed after his car crashed through a boundary wall and landed in a residential swimming pool in eManzimtoti, south of Durban.

The incident took place just before 11am on Friday in Monmouth Road, Athlone Park.

According to Emer-G-Med paramedics spokesperson Kyle van Reenen, they received calls for assistance and on arrival found the car submerged in water and the driver entrapped in the vehicle.

He said the victim was freed by South African Police Services Search and Rescue Unit shortly after the incident.

“He was assessed by Advanced Life Support paramedics From Emer-G-Med and revealed no signs of life and was declared dead on the scene.

“The cause of the collision and the events preceding it are unclear and will form the subject of a South African Police Services investigation,” Van Reenen said.

IOL

