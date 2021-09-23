Driver killed in hail of bullets on N2 near King Shaka International Airport

DURBAN – POLICE IN KwaZulu-Natal are investigating a case of murder after a driver was fatally wounded in a shooting on the N2 freeway, in the vicinity of the King Shaka International Airport on Wednesday. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Paul Herbst, said paramedics responded to reports of a crash on the freeway, when they got there found that a single vehicle had rolled several times.

“Upon further inspection, the vehicle appears to have come under gunfire. The single occupant of the vehicle was declared dead on the scene by paramedics,” Herbst said. Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said the cause of the shooting is unknown. Police are investigating further.

The scene of an accident on the N2, north of Durban. Picture: IPSS The shooting comes just weeks after a driver and occupant were shot on the R614 near Wewe. Herbst said when medics arrived at the scene, they found that the driver and a passenger were travelling towards Bamshela when they came under fire.