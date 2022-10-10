Driver miraculously escapes serious injury as car veers off bridge and lands on M13 highway

Durban - A driver miraculously escaped serious driver after the car he was travelling in veered off a bridge and landed on the highway below. The accident took place on the St. Johns Bridge in Pinetown at around 7am on Monday morning.

According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, they received multiple calls of a serious collision involving two vehicles which had collided in the junction. “One of the vehicles had somehow lost control, collided with the barrier before going over the bridge coming to rest on the freeway below.” Jamieson said the driver of the vehicle was stable.

“A total of seven people sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various hospitals for the care they required.” Traffic was severely affected, according to Jamieson. In a separate accident, one person was killed in an accident on the N2 near Nonoti River Bridge on Sunday.

A passenger was killed in an accident on Sunday on the N2 near the Nonoti River Bridge. According to IPSS Medical Rescue Derrick Meyrick, on the arrival of paramedics, it was discovered the driver of a vehicle had lost control whilst driving, resulting in the vehicle rolling multiple times before coming to rest on the side of the road. “The driver of the vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was transported by IPSS Medical Rescue medics to a nearby medical facility for further care. “Unfortunately, the passenger sustained fatal injuries, and there was nothing paramedics could do for him.”

