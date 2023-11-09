Driver of Audi TT found burnt beyond recognition following horror crash

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after charred human remains were found inside an Audi TT on Wednesday morning. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the vehicle was found in Waterloo.

“Police responded to reports about a vehicle which was on fire along the M27 road. “After the fire was put off, a person was found burnt beyond recognition on the driver’s seat. “The vehicle had allegedly veered off the road and hit several trees before bursting into flames.”

Prem Balram from Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said the remains are suspected to be of Tashil Beemson, a 26-year-old Phoenix resident. He said Beemson left his Trenance Manor home shortly after midnight on Tuesday to purchase snacks from a nearby service station. He said the family had approached RUSA when Beemson had not returned home.

“His torched vehicle was discovered a few hours later on the M27 near Waterloo. “A body that was burnt beyond recognition was recovered in the car. His family was advised that DNA testing would be conducted to confirm if the body was Beemson. Witnesses to the incident are requested to contact Rusa on 086 123 4333.