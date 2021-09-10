Driver survives gunshot wound to the head in KZN 'wild west' shooting
DURBAN: A man was shot in the head, while a second man sustained moderate injuries, following a shooting on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Friday.
Paramedics and private security guards rushed to the scene in Umdoni Road, in Amanzimtoti, where they found two vehicles, a Volkswagen Amarok and a Mercedes-Benz, parked outside a residence. Both vehicles were riddled with bullet holes.
“On closer inspection, a male about 30 years of age, was found seated in the Mercedes-Benz, having suffered a gunshot wound to the head," said spokesperson for Emer-G-Med Kyle van Reenen.
He said advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him, before he was placed onto a mechanical ventilator, to assist him with breathing, and transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.
“A second male victim was found in the Volkswagen, and was treated for moderate gunshot injuries, by a private ambulance service,” Van Reenen said.
It is alleged that there were others injured in the shooting and they were rushed to hospital in private vehicles, prior to the arrival of emergency teams.
It is alleged that the shooting is taxi-related. According to reports, one of the men is a taxi boss. It is further alleged that the shooters managed to catch the man, as he was trying to speed away from them.