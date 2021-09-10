Driver survives gunshot wound to the head in KZN 'wild west' shooting

DURBAN: A man was shot in the head, while a second man sustained moderate injuries, following a shooting on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Friday.

Paramedics and private security guards rushed to the scene in Umdoni Road, in Amanzimtoti, where they found two vehicles, a Volkswagen Amarok and a Mercedes-Benz, parked outside a residence. Both vehicles were riddled with bullet holes.

“On closer inspection, a male about 30 years of age, was found seated in the Mercedes-Benz, having suffered a gunshot wound to the head," said spokesperson for Emer-G-Med Kyle van Reenen.

He said advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him, before he was placed onto a mechanical ventilator, to assist him with breathing, and transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care.