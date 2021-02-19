Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs decreases by 61% in KZN
Durban -The number of people arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in KwaZulu Natal decreased by 61%.
The total number of cases recorded for the period October 2020 until December was 2 305.
This is a decrease from 5 954.
This was revealed in the crime statistics released on Friday by police minister Bheki Cele.
KZN also saw an increase in drug related crime. The number of cases reported to police increased from 6 292 to 6 667. This was an increase of 375 more cases reported to police in the past those three months.
There was a sharp decline in the number of cases for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. A total of 769 cases were recorded in KZN, the lowest number since 2016.
Shoplifting in KZN decreased by 16%, while theft of our motor vehicles declined by almost 21%.
IOL