'Drunk' ex-employee hires hitman to kill disciplinary hearing officials, witnesses

Durban - An employee who was fired from work for being intoxicated and allegedly killed some of the people at his disciplinary hearing is due in court today. The suspect and a hitman, aged 38 and 43, will make their first appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court. They were arrested by Detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit. They each face two counts of murder, attempted murder, intimidation, malicious damage to property and arson. According to police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, an employee of a company in Pietermaritzburg alegedly arrived at work intoxicated and was dismissed after an internal disciplinary hearing was conducted.

“All those that were part of the hearing including witnesses were attacked.”

Mbele said the victims included a security guard, 44, and his son, 24, who were fatally shot in their home in January.

Another female security guard, 40, was shot and injured at Imbali in January 2019.

“The presiding officer had his vehicle and home at Sweetwaters set alight and also received death threats in July 2019.”

Mbele said all these cases were reported to the Plessislaer police station and were assigned to the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit.

“On November 5, police arrested two men and they were charged.”

Mbele said the investigation was ongoing and more arrests cannot be ruled out.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the investigating officers for the arrests.

IOL