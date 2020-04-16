DSW services will continue throughout lockdown

Durban - The city has said cleansing and solid waste services will continue throughout the lockdown. eThekwini Municipality deputy spokesperson, Mandla Nsele, said DSW will continue to collect waste from residential areas as per the normal collection schedules. "Residents are therefore requested to only place refuse outside their properties on the normal collection days," he said. • The collection of recycled waste (orange/clear bag waste) remains suspended during the lockdown period. Residents, are however encouraged to start home composting in order to reduce waste that is landfilled. • Garden drop off site and garden landfill sites will continue to be closed during the lockdown.

• The Bisasar Road, Mariannhill and Shallcross Landfills which accepts garden refuse, builder’s rubble and sand will remain closed until further notice.

"We request that all waste coming from a property where someone has been diagnosed with, or is showing symptoms of the Covid-19 virus, is double-bagged into black bags," Nsele said.

"The current lockdown period also allows DSW the opportunity to high pressure clean all the high density areas, taxi ranks and the central business hub, but this can only be achieved when the public adheres to the lockdown rules and thereby contributing to the cleaner City. eThekwini residents must please remember that DSW stays at work for you so you stay at home to flatten the curve," Nsele urged.