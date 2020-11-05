Dumped body found in Inanda identified as missing Durban woman

Durban - The body of a woman found dumped in a sports field in Inanda earlier this week, has been identified as that of Durban’s Jessica Merle Leanne Weyers. Weyers, 23, was last seen on November 1. She told family that she would be visiting a friend but never returned home. Her body was found dumped in a sports field in Inanda by members of the community. According to police, both Weyer's hands were cut off and her throat was slit.

The missing person’s poster that circulated on social media.

In an interview with IOL, Weyer's mother, Leanne Claassens, said she was devastated by her daughter's death.

"My son died and now my daughter. I only have one daughter left," an emotional Claasens said.

She said she had received news that a young woman's body was found in a sports field and was instructed to go to the Phoenix Mortuary.

"When I saw her body, I just screamed. I was crying the whole time. I went with my husband," she said.

Claasens said Weyers lived with her boyfriend in the Durban CBD.

She said she often spoke to her daughter who made sure to call her on a regular basis.

She said she was bewildered as to the reason that someone would want to hurt, let alone murder Weyers.

"She was a loving person. She was very caring and always happy. She loved her family," she said.

Claassens said she had no idea who would have wanted to harm her daughter.

"The police are questioning some people. We are just trying to understand how this happened. We are devastated and want justice," she said.

It is believed that the Weyers may have been murdered elsewhere and her body dumped at the grounds. A case of murder is under investigation by Inanda SAPS.

IOL