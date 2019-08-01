File picture: Pixabay

Port Elizabeth - Slindelo Khoza, 31, and Sibusiso Nkala, 36, appeared in the Ladysmith Regional Court and were sentenced to a combined 30 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravated circumstances, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal said on Thursday. The pair were each given five years imprisonment for possession of a firearm, five years for attempted murder, three years for housebreaking with intent to rob, two years for discharging a firearm likely to injure or endanger the safety of another person and six months imprisonment for possession of ammunition.

They were also declared unfit to possess a firearm, the SAPS said in a statement.

On the evening of 13 July 2017, two armed men entered a business premises on Residency Road in Ladysmith and threatened an employee who was on duty.

He was instructed to lie on the floor while the two ripped a safe from the wall in an office.

They took his cellphone and as they left they fired gunshots at the victim.

The police were contacted and responded swiftly, cornering the suspects in a bushy area close to the scene of the crime.

A shootout ensued and the two men were arrested. They were charged and appeared in court where the investigating officer successfully opposed bail while preparing the case docket for court proceedings.

After several remands while in custody, the case was finalised and the accused were convicted.

African News Agency (ANA)