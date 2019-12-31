DURBAN – Two men who robbed a Pietermaritzburg business premises with a toy gun and then hid in the roof were apprehended within minutes, police said on Tuesday.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, employees of a business premises on Moses Mabhida Road were opening for business when they were approached by two men who were waiting for them.



"At gunpoint, the suspects demanded the shop keys and locked the doors with employees inside as they demanded cash. Witnesses alerted police officers who were in the vicinity as part of the Safer Festive Season operations. Police officers forced the door open in order to gain entry.



"Two suspects were found hiding inside the roof of the shop. They were found in possession of a toy gun as well as cash stolen during the robbery. A case of business robbery is being investigated by Plessislaer SAPS. Two suspects aged 27 and 38 are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on January 2, 2020," said Naicker.



Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula congratulated officers at Plessislaer for their quick and decisive response that led to the apprehension of the culprits, said Naicker.