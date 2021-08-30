Durban advocate, who stole a bar fridge, kettle, vase, and two lamps, convicted for theft

DURBAN: A Durban advocate, who helped himself to appliances from the hotel room he was staying at, has been sentenced to a fine of R10 000 or 10 months imprisonment – wholly suspended for five years.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara, when Matshoba checked out, hotel staff noticed that a bar fridge, a kettle, a vase, and two bedside lamps were missing from the room he had stayed in. They phoned him and advised him of the missing items, and he told them to send him the bill to pay for the items.

Kara said Matshoba never paid for the items and the hotel laid a charge against him.

"He appeared in court on summons. The insurance company had settled the owners loss for the items, and Matshoba eventually paid the insurance company an amount of about R5 000," Kara said.