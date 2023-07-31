A Durban bride-to-be who was robbed of her “dream” wedding dress days before her nuptials has been gifted with a new one. Jennine Naidoo, from Shallcross, was robbed of her wedding dress in peak hour traffic in the Durban CBD on July 24.

“I had the most amazing opportunity of replacing my stolen dress with something that is a thousand times better than what I had lost,” Naidoo said. Naidoo had shared her story on social media warning motorists to be careful while driving around the area. When IOL contacted Naidoo, she said that she was traumatised following the ordeal but was glad that she and her father had not been injured in the robbery.

The father and daughter had been on their way to work when they stopped at a traffic light on West Street when robbers broke into the back of the locked bakkie and took her dress worth R15,000. Naidoo had been taking the gown to a dressmaker for final alterations. She said she had purchased the dress last year and it was her dream dress.

Her story went viral and local radio station secured Naidoo a dress. “East Coast Radio really went over and beyond for me when they had secured me a sponsor with Bride&Co for a wedding dress,” Naidoo said. Naidoo told IOL that she was at a loss for words and thanked God.