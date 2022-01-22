Durban CBD building fire: emergency teams remain on standby

Durban - Emergency teams are still on standby at a building in the Durban CBD where a fire broke out on Friday. Reports from the scene indicate that the building is still alight. Police, medics and firefighters remained at the scene overnight.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson, Kyle van Reenen, said there have been no further injuries however Emer-G-Med paramedics remain on standby to assist on scene if required. He added that traffic in the area is still being diverted and residents in the close proximity are urged to keep all windows and doors closed.

Picture: Supplied Yesterday, IOL reported that 13 people were rescued from the building, situated in Pixley Kaseme (West Street) where many Chinese traders operate from.