Durban communities mark new beginning with reopening of social services office that was burned down during July riots

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development (DSD) has announced the reopening of its Service Office, marking a significant milestone in the recovery and rejuvenation of the communities of KwaMashu and Ntuzuma following the July 2021 unrest. The original office in Bridge City Mall was destroyed during the riots and looting in July 2022.

Consequently, the DSD operated from a temporary facility, a marquee at Princess Magogo Stadium, to maintain uninterrupted service provision to the public. The Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, together with the Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, and members of both the KwaZulu-Natal Legislative Assembly and Parliament, said they were committed to enhancing the lives of the community members. Khoza emphasised the office’s role as a symbol of resilience, rising from the ashes of devastation that once overshadowed the community after the tragedy at Bridge City Mall.

She said, "Amidst the ruins lay not just shattered files, but also the hopes and aspirations of countless individuals. Today, as we inaugurate this new office, it represents not only the reconstruction of infrastructure but also the restoration of dignity and compassion for the people of KwaMashu and Ntuzuma." The DSD is redefining service delivery across eThekwini’s 11 wards with a R14 million investment in rehabilitation efforts, aiming to transform the lives of its residents. Khoza also underlined the importance of community involvement in safeguarding government staff and preventing illicit activities that have previously disrupted the office.

Echoing similar sentiments, Zulu highlighted the government's steadfast commitment to its citizens, even in challenging times. She regards the newly opened office as a vital resource for the community, offering essential services and support while fostering resilience and inclusivity. Zulu stressed the necessity for collaborative efforts to reinforce and rebuild the community's foundations.

"The newly inaugurated office must be embraced and protected by the community, ensuring uninterrupted service delivery,” she said. She affirmed the government's dedication to addressing social challenges such as crime and gender-based violence, stating, "As the government, we will be able to achieve this when working with people. We therefore request the community of KwaMashu to protect what the government has built for them.” Zulu further cautioned against theft, particularly of computers, which are vital for service delivery. She declared, "We should not allow anyone to steal computers from our offices since they belong to us. If such equipment is stolen, service delivery is jeopardised."